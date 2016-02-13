Decided You're Dry? Get Scrubbing

Since dry skin's typically caused by external factors, exfoliation's the most effective treatment — just don't overdo it, as that could trigger more dryness. "I would call dry skin the beginning stages of truly dehydrated skin," says Dr. Lancer. "But there are simple topical steps you can take to reverse the effects before it impacts the overall health of your complexion. When the upper layers of the epidermis become dehydrated, it can prevent the penetration of other topical ingredients — even very hydrating ones."



He recommends the combination of gentle physical exfoliation and a non-foaming cleanser to help sweep away the buildup of dead cells. "This should be followed by an application of a hydrating serum or treatment," he says. "Look for products containing ceramides, a naturally occurring waxy lipid that helps to improve and repair the skin's ability to retain moisture." Other ingredients to watch out for? "Hyaluronic acid and lactic acid can also be very helpful in treating dry skin. Any of these treatments should be followed by a rich moisturizer and strong sun protection to seal in hydration."



Feeling Dehydrated? Start From the Inside Out

Alternatively, if you suffer from dehydrated skin, you've got a little more work to do. Not only should you tweak your day-to-day habits, you should address your condition topically. "Treat it as you would ordinary dry skin," says Dr. Lancer. "Ensure you are properly protecting your skin from the elements, and provide a moisture barrier by using products with powerful humectants to help get your skin back on track."



Then, work on ensuring that your diet is supporting your topical regimen and properly nourishing your skin cells. "Try adding foods into your diet that are rich in essential fatty acids — fresh salmon, mackerel, olive oil, avocados, eggs, and dark leafy greens like spinach and kale are all excellent for your skin and overall health," says Dr. Lancer. "Supplement your dietary changes with plenty of fresh water — at least 64 ounces a day — and herbal tea." And try your best to cut back on those daily latte runs: "Caffeine should be avoided, as it is a diuretic and will only dehydrate you further."



Dr. Colbert recommends drinking Pedialyte or non-sugary sports drinks to help increase your body's electrolyte levels, too. "Another at-home remedy is to drink water with a pinch of sea salt," he says. "Sea salt's mineral contents help hold more water within your body."