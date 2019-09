To help you figure out the causes, symptoms, and, most important, fixes, we've enlisted the help of two experts in the field. According to dermatologist Harold Lancer , MD, "Dry skin typically refers to skin experiencing unusual topical dryness, perhaps due to the weather or a new treatment. Dehydration, on the other hand, typically refers to skin showing the side effects of internal dehydration." Adds dermatologist David Colbert , MD: "Sometimes dry skin can be dehydrated, but the latter is ultimately when your body is losing more fluid than it should be retaining or not receiving enough electrolytes." Read on to find out whether you have dry or dehydrated skin, and how to fix it — one flaky patch at a time.Though the symptoms for dry and dehydrated skin are slightly different, neither is a pretty look: "Dry skin feels tight, itchy, and irritated, and may look red, bumpy, or splotchy," says Dr. Lancer. Dehydrated skin, on the other hand, tends to misbehave. "If you typically have balanced skin, you may suddenly break out," he says. "Your skin-care regimen may suddenly not deliver its usual results. Truly dehydrated skin is dull, congested, and easily becomes flaky."