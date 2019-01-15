Dry Conditioner Is The Finishing Step Your Hair Routine Is Missing

Dry shampoo is the unsung hero of our hair routine. It combines laziness and a good hair day in a can and — really — what more could a girl ask for? But its underrated younger sister, dry conditioner, is equally life-changing, convenient, and dependable.
According to celebrity stylist Danilo, a dry conditioner is a suspension of oils and nutrients in a powder-like aerosol form that delivers care to dry, damaged hair without having to get it wet. Where dry shampoo is meant to soak up excess oils and freshen up unwashed hair, dry conditioner adds shine and smoothes frazzled split ends.
"I enjoy dry conditioners as a finish," he says. "They enhance and texturize while doing good by your hair at the same time. They are also a great way to give lackluster hair a pump up without a full shampoo, condition, and blowout. You can first use dry shampoo and then dry conditioner on clean or dirty hair."
That sounds like a tag team of time-saving products we'd be happy to add to our "too lazy to actually do anything to our hair" routine. Ahead, find the dry conditioner formulas that will make dull hair a thing of the past.
