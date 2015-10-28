Drugs Killed My Marriage — & My Husband

But as I learned, “honesty” is not in the vocabulary of an active drug addict. George went to meetings, but left early. He tried counseling, but stopped showing up. Still, I was determined to make it work. I would text him success stories about addicts, pray with him, read with him from his NA book, play basketball with him, and praise him for doing good, healthy things. I guess I thought my enthusiasm could make up for his lack of any.



Another year passed, and there was no improvement. I didn’t want a divorce, but I couldn’t live like this — finding pills wrapped in paper towels, in the couch, in shoes, the cut-up straws behind my dresser, fights with my in-laws, and lie after lie.



I didn’t even want to clean our apartment, for fear of what else I might find. Every time his phone went off, I became nauseous. Our shared savings were basically gone, and I was becoming more desperate with each day. I just kept trying to see the light at the end of this fucked-up tunnel. It felt like a sign from God when I found out I was pregnant, but I started bleeding three days later.



One day soon after that, as George slept, I went into his backpack. There, I found Xanax and a variety of other drugs. All the effort I had put in hadn’t been enough. I was doing everything I could to save him, and it seemed like he wouldn’t even try. I know now that addiction is a disease, that George was physically dependent on these drugs — and in retrospect, I truly believe that my husband would have stopped if he could have. But at the time, I was just plain livid. I called my mother. I was done.



I stayed with my parents for the next five weeks, hoping against hope that George would do anything in his power to win me back. Rehab? Counseling? Nothing. He obviously wasn’t ready to get clean. The next time I saw him was a warm August morning, and he was wearing a sweatshirt. Was that because he was on drugs and trying to cover his track marks? That I was even asking myself that question told me all I needed to know. I couldn’t continue trying to “save” George while sacrificing myself. I wasn’t saving him anyway.



I told George I wanted a divorce. Finally, I felt a sense of relief. My parents were completely supportive. “We will get through this,” my dad insisted. Still, I felt guilty about leaving and was haunted by visions of George dying. I regretted the terrible things I’d said out of anger. I’m an awful person for abandoning him, I thought. I knew I had done my best, but the guilt was inescapable.

