F*ck The Fashion Rules

About

For generations, society has dictated that our bodies resemble food and that we should dress according to our shape. These fashion rules determined our go-to styles, what is and isn’t flattering, and what we should and should not put on our bodies. But it’s about time all these rules were broken — and we start dressing how we please. So, say goodbye to the body shape guidelines. Say goodbye to the clothing constraints and the garment restrictions. These individuals know a thing or two about wholly embracing themselves, head to toe. They’re breaking the mandate with everything from the outfits they throw together, to the aisles they shop in, and their confidence doing so. And it’s about time we all followed suit.