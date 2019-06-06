Drag Queens Dish On Their Favorite Glitter Makeup Products For Pride

Drag makeup isn't for quitters. Between contouring your cheekbones until they're unrecognizable, gluing down your eyebrows, and loading as much glitter onto your face as humanly possible, it's the kind of makeup that takes serious practice. And come Pride season, when drag superstars get to shine in all their glory at parades and events across the world, those tried-and-true techniques are put to the real test.
"This Pride season is gonna be glittery as fuck," Meatball, a drag performer based in Los Angeles, California says. "And it’s gonna get everywhere unless you secure it with a glitter glue so you can sweat your lil' gay ass off with your gay friends."
Heeding Meatball's warning, we spoke with drag performers from coast to coast for their advice on the best glitter makeup products, how they get them to stick, and their no-nonsense methods of getting them off at the end of a long, sweaty day, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.