Yes, Stress Is Messing With Your Skin — Here’s What To Do About It

Whether it's chasing that next career goal, going down a social media rabbit hole, or simply turning on your news podcasts every morning, the stresses of modern life in 2021 can feel overwhelming at times. But what we may not realize is just how much this kind of stress is affecting our skin health, as well.
According to Dr. Murad, dermatologist and creator of Murad Skincare, stress is messing with your skin in all kinds of ways: from breakouts to fine lines to glow-stealing dehydration. That's why the dermatologist has a long-held philosophy on skin health that goes beyond single ingredient claims, instead taking into consideration the cultural stresses of our world today.
Advertisement
Dr. Murad believes skin care is health care, which is why he's identified four unique pillars for achieving skin health: 1. Eat your water (by consuming water-rich food like fresh fruits and vegetables), 2. Awaken your body (by exercising and spending time outdoors to release feel-good endorphins), 3. Be kind to your mind (by finding balance through self-care and positive affirmations), and 4. Nourish your skin (by using high-performance formulas and getting plenty of rest).
So, take a moment to check in with yourself. Ask yourself the kind of questions Dr. Murad asks his patients: “Are you sleeping well?”, “Are you eating well?”, “Are you feeling stressed for some reason?” Because if your well-being isn't being tended to, then those stressors (both internal and external factors) will more than likely be reflected in your skin, no matter what kind of products a dermatologist prescribes.
To learn more about Dr. Murad's philosophy on skin health and how to apply it to your own life, watch the video, below.
Advertisement