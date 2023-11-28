There are many things you can do to celebrate a special occasion or milestone: throw a party, have cake, buy a meaningful gift. If you’re iconic UK-based footwear brand Dr. Martens, you team up with another cool girl-favorite fashion house to add a fresh twist to one of your beloved products. On Tuesday, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Jadon boot, a chunky-soled combat boot popular among celebs including Olivia Rodrigo and Bella Hadid, Dr. Martens joined forces with Ganni to reveal a new version of the silhouette.
The Dr. Martens x Ganni Jadon boasts the same, well-recognized shape but is made with new materials — a blend of recycled and leather-free materials — and adorned with the Copenhagen-based, sustainably-minded brand’s trademark butterfly stamp. Despite the updates, the boot isn't without the classic Dr. Martens staples, like yellow welt stitching and yellow accents around the laces.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Dr. Martens takes me back to my teen years in the ’90s, my forever favorite era. It’s such a legacy brand, and their boots have transcended generations, becoming symbols of subculture, self-expression, and individuality,” Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup said in a press release. “We wanted to pay tribute to the music scene, which has served as a massive inspiration for me and always felt like a place for connection.”
Both brands have been known to drop covetable footwear collabs. Last year, Dr. Martens teamed up with Heaven by Marc Jacobs on platform Mary Janes and sandals. Meanwhile, Ganni — which is having its own on-trend footwear moment this year with its ubiquitous studded ballet flats — has previously released shoes with brands like Dr. Scholl’s and New Balance.
The Dr. Martens x Ganni Jadon boot launches on December 1 for $305 and will be available to shop online at ganni.com and drmartens.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.