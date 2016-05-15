When people ask me the one thing they could do to improve their complexion, I always say the same thing: Add a mask. Masks are an easy way to give your skin a major dose of beneficial ingredients. They're also helpful in that they force you to take a minute to relax — and who doesn't need that?
Living in New York City, my skin needs regular detoxification. I mostly rely on charcoal to do the deep-cleaning dirty work. But my one major gripe with typical charcoal masks is they can be super drying. So, when I came across Dr. Jart+'s charcoal-packed Pore Minimalist mask, my interest was piqued. You see, it's a sheet mask. Since you aren't applying the ingredients directly to your skin, the moisture shouldn't get sucked out. Could this be a charcoal mask that doesn't leave me dehydrated?
I'm happy to report that this mask lived up to my theory. I popped it on post-cleansing (heads up — it's black) and let it do its thing for 20 minutes. After I peeled it off, I massaged the serum into my skin and then fell asleep for the evening. When I woke up, I was floored. My skin was brighter, more radiant, and my complexion was more even. It not only contains activated charcoal — known for its deep-cleaning, acne-fighting properties — but also spearmint extract, which improves elasticity.
Now, even though the mask is called the Pore Minimalist it's important to remember that your pores can't actually shrink. You can minimize their appearance, though — and that's what Dr. Jart+'s mask does. With regular use, Pore Minimalist works to dissolve the gunk in your pores that make them appear larger. That's a beautiful thing.
So, if you're looking for a marriage between deep-cleansing and hydrating mask, look no further. You may find yourself sliding this guy on a few nights a week.
Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask, $35 for five, available at Sephora.
Living in New York City, my skin needs regular detoxification. I mostly rely on charcoal to do the deep-cleaning dirty work. But my one major gripe with typical charcoal masks is they can be super drying. So, when I came across Dr. Jart+'s charcoal-packed Pore Minimalist mask, my interest was piqued. You see, it's a sheet mask. Since you aren't applying the ingredients directly to your skin, the moisture shouldn't get sucked out. Could this be a charcoal mask that doesn't leave me dehydrated?
I'm happy to report that this mask lived up to my theory. I popped it on post-cleansing (heads up — it's black) and let it do its thing for 20 minutes. After I peeled it off, I massaged the serum into my skin and then fell asleep for the evening. When I woke up, I was floored. My skin was brighter, more radiant, and my complexion was more even. It not only contains activated charcoal — known for its deep-cleaning, acne-fighting properties — but also spearmint extract, which improves elasticity.
Now, even though the mask is called the Pore Minimalist it's important to remember that your pores can't actually shrink. You can minimize their appearance, though — and that's what Dr. Jart+'s mask does. With regular use, Pore Minimalist works to dissolve the gunk in your pores that make them appear larger. That's a beautiful thing.
So, if you're looking for a marriage between deep-cleansing and hydrating mask, look no further. You may find yourself sliding this guy on a few nights a week.
Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask, $35 for five, available at Sephora.
Advertisement