When people ask me the one thing they could do to improve their complexion, I always say the same thing: Add a mask. Masks are an easy way to give your skin a major dose of beneficial ingredients. They're also helpful in that they force you to take a minute to relax — and who doesn't need that?Living in New York City, my skin needs regular detoxification. I mostly rely on charcoal to do the deep-cleaning dirty work. But my one major gripe with typical charcoal masks is they can be super drying. So, when I came across Dr. Jart+'s charcoal-packed Pore Minimalist mask, my interest was piqued. You see, it's a sheet mask. Since you aren't applying the ingredients directly to your skin, the moisture shouldn't get sucked out. Could this be a charcoal mask that doesn't leave me dehydrated?I'm happy to report that this mask lived up to my theory. I popped it on post-cleansing (heads up — it's black) and let it do its thing for 20 minutes. After I peeled it off, I massaged the serum into my skin and then fell asleep for the evening. When I woke up, I was floored. My skin was brighter, more radiant, and my complexion was more even. It not only contains activated charcoal — known for its deep-cleaning, acne-fighting properties — but also spearmint extract, which improves elasticity.Now, even though the mask is called the Pore Minimalist it's important to remember that your pores can't actually shrink . You can minimize their appearance, though — and that's what Dr. Jart+'s mask does. With regular use, Pore Minimalist works to dissolve the gunk in your pores that make them appear larger. That's a beautiful thing.So, if you're looking for a marriage between deep-cleansing and hydrating mask, look no further. You may find yourself sliding this guy on a few nights a week.Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask, $35 for five, available at Sephora