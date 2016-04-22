How My Fake Breasts Help Me Sleep At Night

I have really fucking great boobs. Well, I had really great boobs.



Until I chose to have a preventive double mastectomy this past October, I never truly appreciated my high-quality assets. Now I have two soft, round mounds where my boobs used to be. They look and feel similar to the original pair, but I’m not quite ready to pass the crown on to them.



You see, I grew up in an area of Long Island where plastic surgeons are regarded more highly than priests. But I always hated fake boobs — tragic lumps sitting just below a woman’s chin, way too perky for the body they inhabit, neither natural-looking nor beautiful. Not like mine, in other words.



I didn’t inherit my mom’s thigh gap or my dad’s lean torso. My hair frizzed and curled for nine months of the year and, during the other three, hung limp around my shoulders. I felt altogether average. But my boobs were my allies. Perky, plump, not overly big, but enough that the boys at Catholic school dances could discreetly cop a feel. Not that I flaunted them. I never owned a push-up bra or posed in a bikini. They were my best-kept secret — until I decided they had to go.



Why did a healthy 27-year-old woman opt to surgically remove her favorite body parts? Oddly enough, it was because of my dad. He made his career in finance and instilled in me a great respect for numbers. Like 1987: the year I was born, and also the year my dad’s sister died after a 10-year battle with breast cancer. And 2015: the year I went in for a standard gyno appointment and left with a Band-Aid over the spot where they drew blood to test for the BRCA genetic mutation that predicts your risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Or 336: the number of hours I had to wait to learn whether I had that mutation.



Which led to 87: the percentage likelihood, based on the genes I inherited from my father, that I would develop breast cancer in my lifetime.



Another shitty number? Two. That’s how many options I had for dealing with this news. I could have regular breast screenings with MRIs and ultrasounds, or I could say goodbye to my breasts and opt for preventive surgery. No matter how many doctors I went to, those were my only two choices. And even with steady monitoring, if the tiniest lump was ever found in either breast, I would have to have chemo. I’d also have to live my life in six-month windows, spending the time between screenings feeling panicked, wondering if the next test would be the one to tell me I had cancer.



Given these odds, I decided on surgery. Yet I never felt 100% certain about my choice. I thought of how surgery would change my appearance and confidence, and how my contempt for fake breasts had come back to bite me. It was a relief to hear my doctors say I was the perfect candidate for a nipple-sparing surgery. Yes, that’s a thing, and one for which I'm grateful. If this had been 2005 and not 2015, doctors would be reluctant to let anyone with such a high risk keep her nipples. But research has come a long way; there’s little evidence to show that nipple-sparing mastectomies put one at a higher risk for cancer than non-sparing surgeries.



One thing I was fairly certain about was my decision to have reconstructive surgery. While my chest had never defined me, I knew scars would be reminder enough of this experience. Seeing a flat, breast-less chest each time I dressed or showered was more than I could stomach. Although I’d have little to no sensation in my chest regardless of the type of mastectomy, I felt I needed reconstruction to feel feminine — to preserve an important part of myself.

