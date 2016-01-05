Whether it's the hours spent sleuthing Craigslist or the midday dash out of the office to see a listing — the perils of apartment hunting are real. But we can all agree, it's an unavoidable (and pretty essential) part of life.
It doesn't matter if you're looking for your first place or you’re just moving up the block, landing the right place is no easy feat. In fact, it’s basically torture.
So, to make the hunt — at the very least — more entertaining, we’ve rounded up snaps of dogs who understand the struggles of apartment searching. Did you show up to a place and it’s nothing like the ad? Or are you fighting with 10 other people to land a pad? These pups feel your pain.
It doesn't matter if you're looking for your first place or you’re just moving up the block, landing the right place is no easy feat. In fact, it’s basically torture.
So, to make the hunt — at the very least — more entertaining, we’ve rounded up snaps of dogs who understand the struggles of apartment searching. Did you show up to a place and it’s nothing like the ad? Or are you fighting with 10 other people to land a pad? These pups feel your pain.