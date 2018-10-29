This Dream Job Pays You $100/Hour To Play With Puppies

I've often joked that my dream job would consist of playing with puppies, and making a livable wage doing so. It's long been established that living and working with animals has positive mental health benefits and, let's be honest: These days, the idea of a carefree animal-centered life is more appealing than ever. Still, I always figured my dream job was a bit of a pipe dream but, it turns out, it actually exists.
MUTTS Canine Cantina, a dog friendly restaurant, bar, and dog park in Texas, is currently looking for a lucky individual who will serve as their first ever 'Puptern.' This fall internship has a single requirement: Playing with puppies all day. The Puptern will be paid a cool $100 an hour to greet MUTTS members and play with and pet their dogs.
"We are looking forward to hiring our first ever Puptern,” Kyle Noonan, co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina, said in a press release. “There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long. Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one."
MUTTS boasts an off-leash dog park with special areas for big and small breeds, a bar and restaurant (for humans), and even holds events and 'pawties' where dogs and their owners can enjoy movies and more. This fall, they're even holding a Pupsgiving feast complete with a costume contest, photo booth, and dog adoptions.
Starting today, October 29, through Monday, November 12, MUTTS will begin accepting applications for this coveted 'Pupternship' position. In order to qualify, candidates must be at least 18 years old and not have any pet allergies. And, since the position is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, applicants must be willing to commute (or move!?) for the internship.
To apply, applicants must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account explaining why they would make the best Puptern for MUTTS, and must also tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern in their caption. Once the application period closes, MUTTS will get in touch with the selected Puptern to coordinate logistics, including setting up a schedule based on the candidate's availability.
So, what are you waiting for? These days, the world may feel like a trash fire — but things aren't all bad.
