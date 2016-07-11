How To Dirty Talk If You Have No Idea Where To Start

Does your dirty talk need a little fine-tuning?
Meet Tina Horn. She's a dirty-talk expert, the host of the "Why Are People Into That?!" podcast, and the author of Love Not Given Lightly: Profiles from the Edge of Sex and Sexting: The Grownup’s Little Book of Sex Tips for Getting Dirty Digitally. Basically, she's the perfect person to dole out advice on the subject.
In the video above, Horn takes the R29 crew through the basic dos and don’ts of talking dirty. It’s all about being comfortable, and as with most things in life, it takes practice. People feel inhibited by their insecurities, Horn says, but she encourages us to step outside of our comfort zones and use language to stimulate our largest sex organ: the brain. And it's as easy as starting with a list of words you like and don't like.
Watch as Horn gives us a step-by-step lesson on how to grow our bedroom lexicons.
