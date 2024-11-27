It's official: Hosting season is now in full swing. Whether you’re planning your first dinner party in a new home or are already the default for clever themes and enviable attention to detail, there’s no denying the importance of a thoughtfully curated table setting, especially during the holidays. A cohesive dinnerware set is more than a way to serve food — it sets the tone, transforming an ordinary meal into an occasion. After all, nothing derails a hosting moment quite like unintentionally mismatched plates (gasp!).