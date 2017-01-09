10 Easy Smoothies That Taste Like Dessert

Much like relationships, desserts can be very sweet. But, they can also be very complicated. Because not everyone has the time (or baking skills) to make a cake, let alone a batch of freshly churned homemade ice cream. And that is exactly why we're beginning a campaign for all the lazy sweets lovers out there to replace dessert with smoothies that taste like dessert (see what we did there?)
Smoothies are a much simpler, affordable approach to crafting a homemade treat on the fly. With very limited ingredients and time spent, you can whip up a decadent drinkable version of your favorite cake, cookie, muffin, or even ice cream. All you'll need is a blending apparatus, some frozen fruit, your liquid of choice, and a few spices depending upon your flavor of choice.
So read on for the fast and easy approach to smoothie-fying ten complicated dessert recipes.