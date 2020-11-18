

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents are immigrants who came to the U.S. for their master's degrees, so there was not only an expectation growing up to attend higher education, but to get into a top university. I initially went to a mid-tier, in-state public school but transferred after a year to a top ten, out-of-state private school due to self-inflicted pressure and shame. My parents paid for my education in full. I tried to lessen my burden on them by stacking my high school schedules with AP and honors classes, taking summer classes, and graduating early.