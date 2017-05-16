In the thick of a depressive episode, it can be hard to remember what it feels like to have a “good day." And when these good days become a faint memory, it’s easy to believe they will never come again.
But a good day doesn't have to mean that you're over-the-moon happy. It's simply a day that isn't bogged down by the weight of depression. That means your good day could be as simple as getting out of bed on time, making yourself a nutritious breakfast, and enjoying your work. Or it could be a full day of hanging out with friends and exploring your city.
Ahead, see what a "good day" means to 24 people who live with depression. And remember that those good days are achievable — even if they don’t come tomorrow.
This story was originally published on The Mighty, a platform for people facing health challenges to share their stories and connect.