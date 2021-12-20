I’m A Single Mom — & I’m Dating For The First Time Since I Lost My Husband

But as much as I’d like to protect my kids from loss eternally, I don’t want them to live a life ruled by fear. And personally, I don’t want to live that way, either. I want my kids to grow up capable of keeping their hearts open to new people, new experiences, new ways of processing the world. I’m inspired by their optimism and their openness. I want them to teach them that, in life and in love, the reward is worth the risk. Sure, that requires a certain fortitude and a willingness to be vulnerable. It requires an understanding that people will come and go for a million different reasons — and that we’ll all continue on nonetheless. But in the end, it’s evidence that loss is a part of life. We have to live, anyway.