How Watching My Partner Date Other People Increased My Self-Worth

A magical thing happened then. Those girls that used to send me screaming down the road to crazytown? I started seeing them for what they were: women, like me, on their own journeys. And Dylan, who so often looked to me for guidance because of those extra years I'd logged, liked spending time with them because it gave him the chance to be the wiser, older one for a change. I wanted him to feel good about himself in that way. I wanted him to feel like he had wisdom to offer. Those girls helped him do that. They increased his self-esteem, all the while posing no real threat to our relationship.I also realized something else, and this is important. If my deepest fears came to life, and Dylan did leave me for a stick-thin 20-year-old, could I really say that I still wanted to be with him? Think about it. We all want to be with someone who wants to be with us. If the person you're with leaves you for someone else, the version of them that wants to be with you no longer exists. This remains true whether your relationship is monogamous or not, so fearing that you'll lose your partner to someone else really isn't rational or constructive.Mainstream culture doesn't have the nicest view of people in polyamorous relationships. We're called greedy, shallow, incapable of long-term commitment or deep, abiding love. Perhaps that's true for some, but for me, polyamory was about allowing myself the great joy of experiencing all the beautiful variations of romantic love. Committed relationships can be soulful and life-affirming, but so can intense bursts of passion with gorgeous strangers and long-distance love affairs. The biggest obstacle in my relationship with Dylan came down to the same old garden-variety insecurities that everyone has, and Dylan and I both found ways to work through them on our own.I chose to stop seeing other women as threats, and to accept that if I lost my partner to someone else, I was probably better off — my life would go on, and I would be okay. I chose to take responsibility for my jealousy, to own my fears, and battle them until they no longer had such a devastating effect on my self-worth. As silly as it sounds, I was finally able to understand, in a deep, visceral way, that I have a lot more to offer than my youth or small skirt size.