How Watching My Partner Date Other People Increased My Self-Worth

I was so done with that life; I was ready to make my own rules. I wanted my beautiful, cuddly boyfriend who loved me for who I was, and I wanted fun, thrilling, romantic dates and sex with new people. And I was never going to modify myself for a relationship again.



I was set on living my life in a way that would serve my own happiness, but I also wanted to make sure I didn’t hurt anyone in the process. And even though I was finally focusing on my own needs, Dylan was struggling with the whole open relationship thing. Soon after moving into my apartment, he told me he couldn’t do it anymore. It hurt him to think of me with other people, he said, because he was afraid he’d lose me to some guy with bigger muscles or more money than him. My love for Dylan has always been tender — he’s like family to me — and I would never intentionally hurt him. Out of respect for his feelings, I agreed to be monogamous temporarily, but I asked him to think through why he was so scared to lose me when we were so solid. I wanted us to reopen the conversation once he’d had a chance to work through his issues.



Eventually, he was ready to give it a shot. After some negotiation, we decided we would always be honest and forthcoming with each other, and we would practice safe sex. No veto power, no secrets, no rules about emotional attachment. Just basic consideration, respect, and communication.



Here’s where the trouble started.



He started dating these young women who were barely out of college — in some cases, still in college — and who weighed less than one of my muscular thighs. I could’ve eaten some of these girls and still been hungry. Petite, ultrathin, and young — up to 10 years younger than my fully adult, curve-tastic ass.



What. The. Fuck.



I didn’t know how to deal with it. I started getting crazy jealous, even though I was the one who’d encouraged him to start seeing other people. I would often date people who were nothing like Dylan, purely because they provided a nice change of pace, but I couldn’t connect that perhaps he was attracted to these perky young things for exactly the same reason. Just because they were different from me.

