6 Tips For Choosing Swipe-Right-Worthy Photos

PicsArt is a mobile photo editor that provides people with canvases and tools for creating, collaborating, and exploring, so that anyone can be creative. Here, Megan Ann Harmon, PicsArt's head of content and community, gives tips on how to up your online dating game.
Modern-day romance is all about online dating — or perhaps, app dating would be the more appropriate term. In an era where “selfie” is a word in the dictionary, pictures of you are definitely the most important part of your dating app profile.
But what works best on Facebook or Instagram isn't always the best option for Tinder or OkCupid.
So, we thought we’d help you out. Here are six surefire tips to guarentee that you have swipe-right-worthy photos for your dating apps.
