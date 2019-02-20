11 Deals You Can't Miss From CVS' Epic Beauty Event

Epic: It's a word that gets tossed around as much as "obsessed" and "genius." But few things, including most of the pancake stacks and roller coasters described in commercials as such, aren't lengthy or heroic (based on the word's actual definition). But in the case of CVS' first ever Epic Beauty Event, we couldn't think of a more apt moniker.
To start, the sale lasts a full week and a half, offering a run of daily deals that knocks big bucks off of the kind of stuff we already can't live without. Among the deals are fresh polish shades from Essie, cleansing wipes from Burt’s Bees, a selection of absolutely addictive Bioré nose strips, and the cutest makeup and skincare from Crème Shop. Some items ring in for less than a dollar, if you can believe that. What's more, card-carrying members of CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare Beauty Club (which is free to join) will score an extra $3 in rewards for every $30 spent.
See every single steal, ahead, and plan to make CVS and its site your lunchtime hangout through March 2. For those shopping online, use the code "EPICBEAUTY" to unlock every deal.