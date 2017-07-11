Peaches, watermelon, basil, tomatoes — summertime is (literally) ripe with culinary inspiration. It's also a time when entertaining is easier than ever with longer days and nights perfect for grilling, picnics, or just perfectly chilled rosé. Seasonal feasting aside, we also thought it was time the rest of the kitchen got in on the fun. We may have packed up the red, white, and blue decorations after the Fourth, but there's no reason the rest of the summer shouldn't feel a little special, too.
Ahead, we've rounded up 15 picks that will add a splash of color to your kitchen and make every cooking adventure, whether you're making gazpacho for a crowd or just heating up a frozen dinner for one, feel a little bit more special — and a little bit more summery. It's about as close to living inside a watermelon as you can get.