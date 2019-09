Whenever we host a party, we’re torn between our drive to make it beautifully on-theme and — frankly — our sheer laziness. This adorable kitten cake builds off a hassle-free boxed cake, so all you have to do is decorate with goodies like Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Fun-Size Bars . Itching for an Insta-worthy Halloween dessert that will make your party the talk of the meown? Well this. is. it.