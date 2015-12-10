Soon enough, your heavy-duty winter coat will be the dominant force in your wardrobe — and a bleak one at that. Thinking about zipping up the same floor-grazing parka for the next few months totally bums us out, and the truth is, we're not ready to compromise our style game, polar vortex or not.
If you're with us, we've got two words for you: Style Throwdown. In this episode of Maybelline's style-off video series, we're breaking down how to craft snap-worthy looks for the frigid days ahead, sans one-note peacoats and snow boots that require a shoe swap. From a polished plaid-on-plaid outfit to an edgy flannel-based look, these ensembles are not only chic but blizzard-ready, as well. To glean some chilly-weather style tips, watch the pros above.
If you're with us, we've got two words for you: Style Throwdown. In this episode of Maybelline's style-off video series, we're breaking down how to craft snap-worthy looks for the frigid days ahead, sans one-note peacoats and snow boots that require a shoe swap. From a polished plaid-on-plaid outfit to an edgy flannel-based look, these ensembles are not only chic but blizzard-ready, as well. To glean some chilly-weather style tips, watch the pros above.
Advertisement