Runway Report: Cushnie et Ochs

The silhouettes and cheekbones were razor-sharp at the Cushnie et Ochs show on Friday, which took place at the Glass Houses in Chelsea overlooking an expansive city landscape. It was a bare and stark setting fitting for an impressive first collection inspired by the American Psycho and Face Off films. Fans Mickey Boardman of Paper and gal-pal Lynn Yaeger were in attendance, as well as countless editors and stylists poised to get their hands on the brand-new looks. Fresh-from-Parsons and much-buzzed-about duo Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs sent their models (one of whom was Model.Live's Madeline Kragh) out in precision-cut minidresses and skirts featuring geometric cutouts and sleek racerbacks. Luminous jersey fabrics, slanted beehive hairstyles, and lucite heels added to the chilly, otherworldly appeal. Curiously, the genius shades of hot pink that showed up on the runway also showed up in the crowd—neon bright manicures could be seen in almost every row.
