Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Eternal Summer: Alexandra Cassaniti's Madcap Fall Collection
Nicole Schlomann
Jul 8, 2009
Politics
Ebay Shop
Cops In Jeans
Delivers Our Fave Aussie Labels
Nicole Schlomann
Dec 22, 2008
Fashion
Australian Label
TV
Goes Big for Winter '09
Nicole Schlomann
Dec 22, 2008
Shopping
Cheap Thrills: New Wear and Tear Jewels Get Crafty
Sure, we feature loads of jewelry lines here, but nothing has evoked such sweet nostalgia for us as Daydream Nation's new endeavor, Wear and Tear.
by
Nicole Schlomann
Fashion
Sleepy Head: Snoozer Loser's Dreamy Fall Collection
Here today, gone tomorrow—with all of the pop-up shops and limited edition lines out there today, you've got to keep on your feet to stay in the fashion
by
Nicole Schlomann
Trends
Moving Image: Seasonal Looks Via Video
Sometimes virtual-reality is even better than hyper-reality (who could afford those towering Prada pumps anyways?). Following high-fashion's transition
by
Nicole Schlomann
Trends
On the Edge: Fringe Shows Up On and Around the Runways
Fringe—we thought we knew ye. After a full summer of seeing you adorn hipster moccasin booties and gladiators alike "Western style", we thought we had
by
Nicole Schlomann
Stores
Quick Fix: ShopFlick Rich Redesign
Just when we thought the internet was the final frontier for shopping, Ralph Lauren went and introduced a phone store to the public. Now, the internet is
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Hard Bargain: Yohji Yamamoto's Fresh New Kicks
While getting your hands on a design of Yohji Yamamoto's was probably somewhat of a fantasy before, picks from his diffusion line of sneakers and apparel,
by
Nicole Schlomann
Events
Tuesday Events: Gal Costa, Sally Mann, Nomi, and Chefs From Hell
A fascinating portrait of photographer Sally Mann (she takes pictures of corpses, FYI). What Remains at IFC. Tropicalia queen Gal Costa brings the sounds
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Frugal Fun: 12 Cheap-Chic Goods For a Bear Market
As Wall Street continues to spiral despite this morning's upward bump, even the more fortunate of us may soon be diving to the bottoms of our totes and
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Hot to Trot: Rubber Duck Weather-Proofs for Winter
With chilly weather just around the corner, we've already thinking about investing in some boots to keep our feet cozy and dry throughout the winter.
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Foreign Exchange: Sterling Gallery Hawks Hungarian Looks
Hungary might not be the first country that comes to mind when you think of fashion accessories, but a new website called Sterling Gallery is out to
by
Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Weekend Events: September 26- September 28
Creepy crawlies, zombies, and prom afterparties.…all the ingredients of a good campy film. Night of the Creeps at Landmark Sunshine (September 26 and
by
Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Poster Girl: Lykke Li Works Bodkin's Fall Look
If you haven't heard of Swedish indie-pop star extraordinaire Lykke Li yet, you might have been living under a rock this summer. Not only has she been
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Valuable Assets: Judi Rosen Nails Denim Looks for Fall
After a much-bemoaned store closing and scarce availability of styles this summer, we're relieved to discover that Judi Rosen and her genius line of denim
by
Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Sparkle and Shine: Cartier's Catalogue of Jewels
When in the market for a ten-pound coffee-table book with a little extra gleam, try searching for one that's worth it's weight in gold… so to speak. For
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
World Traveler: CITY Magazine, Globe-Trotter, and Maharishi's Cha...
In these economic times, travel may seem like a financial stretch. But CITY Magazine's latest project might have you looking for excuses to call your
by
Nicole Schlomann
Stores
Good for the Goose, Good for the Gander: Bird Stocks Up for Men
Clockwise from upper left: Bird, Our Legacy, Acne, Fillippa K. It was a pleasant surprise this morning when we opened our inboxes to find an email
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Resident Talent: Brooklyn Industries' Fresh Fall Look
You might have passed on entering one of Brooklyn Industries' stores before. After all, who needs another laptop case, canvas bag, or borough-themed
by
Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Weekend Events September 19 - September 21
Free bike rentals for all and kites for the first 250 visitors? Sounds like the perfect recipe for outdoorsy fall fun. Free Bike Weekend at Governors
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
TenOverSix Turns on the Color with Ikat Scarves
Just last month we were raving about how Los Angeles' coolest new store, TenOverSix, was revolutionizing the art of the accessory. Now we have a whole new
by
Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Optical Illusion: Salvor Adds Some Color to Rogan Bowerie
We missed Rogan Gregory and his sharp wares this Fashion Week. Perhaps he was too immersed in his latest project—a capsule collection with New York
by
Nicole Schlomann
Events
Thursday Events: Unessential Cinema, Fuck Buttons, and Joshua Lutz
Quirky cinema remnants make for interesting experiments in film watching.Unessential Cinema at Anthology Film Archives. Trancey, ambient music that
by
Nicole Schlomann
Events
Fashion
Flight of Fancy: AIRA Designs for the Future
In these modern times, every woman's got her uniform. For sisters Karen and Annie Lin, their just-launched line AIRA a collection of staples for a "new
by
Nicole Schlomann
Shopping
Fashion 101: Mary Gehlhar's Designer Survival Guide
We're pretty much positive that anything endorsed by Tim Gunn, Diane von Furstenberg, and Zac Posen will do well, but that's only one reason to love Mary
by
Nicole Schlomann
Politics
Rising in the East: Hong Kong's First Pop-Up
Following news of PR pop-up concept Jack&Bill, word has reached us that the temporary-project craze has conquered Hong Kong as well as the public
by
Nicole Schlomann
Events
Wednesday Events: Husbands and Wives, Alicia Ross, and In Interview
Is it an underappreciated 1990s Woody Allen classic, or just another brilliant meditation on love and lies? Judge for yourself. Husbands and Wives at MoMA
by
Nicole Schlomann
Events
