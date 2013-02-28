You’ve spent countless hours scouring Pinterest, and, heck, you’ve even made a few trips to the design store to get some ideas. But isn’t it about time you kicked your New Year’s resolution into high gear and followed through on that promise to redecorate your apartment? Or, at the very least, take that bedsheet-turned-makeshift-curtain off your window? We thought so.
Switching out your drapes (or, throwing them up in the first place!) isn’t only an inexpensive way to upgrade your apartment out of dorm-room territory, but it’s also a crazy-quick way to freshen up a room in an instant.
Whether you’re looking to keep the morning light out of your eyes so you can sleep in, or your living room needs some serious sprucing, we’re bringing you 10 window treatment options that’ll perk up any pad.