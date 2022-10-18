As I grew up, I never realized the magnitude of damage I did to my hair in pursuit of a straighter texture. Even if I had my hair up in a ponytail or braids, my hair had to be straight. My room reeked of burnt hair each week and I was addicted to my straightener. I’d load up my hair with so much conditioner outside the shower that the weight of the products turned my tight curls into waves. I’d braid and braid and braid my hair until I was able to force my natural pattern out. By college, I was getting keratin and Brazilian treatments I could barely afford every few months. It was a relentless chase for something that would never naturally be mine — and soon I’d pay the price for it in the form of gradual hair loss.