I've grown in my passion as a creative by being pushed and inspired by my peers, friends and newfound contacts as a result of CultureCon. Seeing so many beautiful, creative minds step into their purpose by pursuing their passions has given me the permission and drive to do the same. There's nothing more inspiring than being in a room - whether virtual or in person - that is filled to the brim with new and established Black and Brown creatives from all parts of the industry including media and entertainment, tech, business leaders and beyond. My advice for those looking to grow in these unprecedented times would be to not be afraid of speaking your dreams out loud, seek a close circle of friends and peers to hold you accountable for those verbal manifestations, ask for what you want and deserve, and foster true, genuine connections across various divisions. It takes work, but if you put it in, I promise you it will be worth it.