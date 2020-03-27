I attended the first CultureCon in 2017. I fell in love with the organization and what it stood for. I just moved to NYC two weeks before, and attending the conference and already felt like I found the tribe of people I wanted to surround myself with. I started volunteering for their monthly community events at the end of 2017. An opportunity to become an assistant came about and I started officially working with the team the summer of 2018. In 2019, I transitioned into a role that allowed me to work on creating monthly events for the community as well as work with the talent and programming team for CultureCon. I’m really passionate about putting on for people of color in positions to learn, grow and express themselves and being a part of the CCNYC allows me to do just that.