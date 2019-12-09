6 Black Women Entrepreneurs Share How to Become Your Own Boss

BW: One thing my dad, who is also an entrepreneur, always taught me was “do what you know and let other people do what they know”. In other words, find people who know money management and finances well and have them on your team. In this process, you will also learn along the way and one thing my mom always says: if you don’t know your money, you know your business. I’m fortunate to have her as the accountant of my business. She’s taught me a lot. We have weekly meetings, we keep spreadsheets, folders, docs together, and while she’s managing the money, I see everything and I’m learning along the way. In entrepreneurship, you have to be open to always being a student. Be ready to learn.