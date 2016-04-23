Crown braids are many things: beautiful, versatile, universally flattering. But easy doesn't usually make that list — until now. We've concocted a plait that's as simple as it is stunning, and we're going to let you in on our secret with this tutorial.
Thanks to a few clutch techniques, you'll not only be able to pull off this regal braid, you'll be able to do so quickly and efficiently. That's right: You no longer have to pester your roommate to come help you with your hair.
So what's the trick? Start French- or Dutch-braiding the front section of your locks, gathering enough hair to make it all the way around, like a crown. Keep braiding horizontally until you reach about a third of the way around your head. Then, wrap the braid around the back of your head and begin again, so it mirrors the other side. This prevents a wonky back and helps it to lay smooth against your head. The final trick? You'll have to click "play" for that.
