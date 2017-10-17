Whether you’re starting your own lifestyle blog or have dreams of running a company one day, jumping into the uncharted waters of entrepreneurship is daunting. From crafting your business plan to choosing the right investors, there are endless decisions to be made. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a network of female mentors at your fingertips to learn from throughout this process? We think so.
To help you achieve your wildest career goals and snag enough life and career advice to last you a lifetime, we’re sending one lucky career boss-to-be (and a friend) to Create & Cultivate’s upcoming conference in L.A. at the City Market Social House on February 23.
Advertisement
A one-stop shop for the millennial business woman, Create & Cultivate is for entrepreneurs of all kinds, even those with full-time jobs looking to get more creative in their current environment. Whether you’re developing your personal brand or perfecting your business strategy, if you want to take your content or company to the next level, this conference is for you.
The schedule is jam-packed with inspiring panelists who’ve “been there, done that” and want to help you learn from their mistakes, challenges, and professionals risks. The lineup includes Lauren Conrad, Aimee Song of Song of Style, and plus-size model Tess Holliday, with more speakers to be announced soon! In addition to hearing advice from the best in the business, you’ll also get the chance to network with like-minded creatives all day as you take advantage of the conference’s workshops, mentor power hours, break out sessions, delicious food, cocktails and much more.
So what will you win? We’re hooking you up two VIP conference tickets (which guarantee early mentor and schedule selection), $750 for flights, a two night stay at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, plus $1,000 to shop The Little Market. Enter here to win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 10/29/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement