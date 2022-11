The 15 Coziest Home Buys For An Autumn Refresh

The question is this: What does cozy actually mean? In the land of home decor, it means supple sheepskin rugs , velvety sherpa blankets, sultry wood-fire candles, relaxing ambient lighting, and all things snuggly. Based on Google Trends, that four-letter combo continues to skyrocket in popularity and is no longer just an adjective — it's a full-blown fad and lifestyle, a buzzword that's here to stay. If you're along for the cuddly, bundled-up ride and want to cozy-fy your space this season, scroll on. Fifteen fuzzy, heartwarming home decor scores of all price points await your loving gaze, ahead.