6 Tips For Cranking Up The Cozy Inside Your Space

Now that the days are darkening and the temperatures tanking, we're shifting our focus from exteriors to interiors. Have a decent-sized bedroom? Make it into a functional home office space. Need to spice up your coffee table? Add an array of playful decor. When outdoor activities shut down across the globe, questions turned from "What are my weekend plans?" to, "How can I make my apartment even cozier?"
We've collected six different hacks for cranking up the cozy inside your living space this season, incorporating inspiration from social media paired with shoppable product picks. Ahead, find everything you'll need to transform your regular lodgings into a snuggle den fit for multi-month hibernation; including everything from very soft knitted throw blankets to inviting velvet accents and warm ambient lighting. Dorothy was right, there is no place like home — especially now.
