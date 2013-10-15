Like an old friend, CoverGirl has been part of our lives for as long as we can remember. And, just like a reliable long-time pal, whenever we've lost sight of our identity (beauty-wise, that is) our ever-faithful CoverGirl products have gotten us right back on track.
But, for fear of relying too heavily on our CoverGirl oldies but goodies (we're lookin' at you, LashBlast), we sometimes need to take a moment to remind ourselves of all the innovative, brand spankin' new products from our favorite drugstore mainstay.
You know that old saying, make new friends but keep the old? Yeah, consider this a case in point.