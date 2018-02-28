My Ex-Girlfriend Is Basically My Twin — Is That Weird?

While I'm skeptical about saying that my six years with Katie have fundamentally changed the structure of my face, they've definitely changed the way I dress and the makeup I choose to wear. The great thing about having a girlfriend (and now ex-girlfriend/roommate) who wears the same size as you, is that your closet doubles. On any given day, I'm more likely to be wearing Katie's clothes than my own. Katie taught me how to do my makeup, too. Before her, I could barely put on eyeliner, and now I have a lipsticks in every possible shade. To say Katie influenced my appearance would be an understatement.