My Ex-Girlfriend Is Basically My Twin — Is That Weird?

At first, we rejected the idea that we look alike (Katie still does — "I don't look like you. You're ugly," she joked when I told her I'd be writing this story). It seemed like something that happened because we're gay. Of course people would immediately think that two women who were holding hands on the street were sisters and not girlfriends. It's not an unreasonable thought; queer women are commonly mistaken for sisters , sometimes even when they're of different races . In our straight-focused society, people who see affection between women often assume sisterhood or friendship before they assume romance. But when people kept asking us if we were twins, even after we broke up, I had to face the truth: Katie and I actually do look alike.