Can You Really Afford That Pet?

Pets are members of the family. They come with their own attitudes, personalities, idiosyncrasies, and value judgments (especially when it comes to food choices). They also come with their own — sometimes costly — needs, from toys, to medicine, to carriers. It's a lesson that reality puppy Sushi Kardashian-West will likely teach North West soon enough, even if North won't exactly be footing the bill. Those of you who do have to pay for the joy of pet ownership, or are considering it, might want to keep that in mind.