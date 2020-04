Unfortunately — for almost 1.3 million college students who are expected to graduate from schools all over the U.S. in May 2020 — the coronavirus has upended plans to celebrate that milestone moment with their classmates, friends, and family. Among multiple historically Black colleges and universities, Howard University and Clark Atlanta University plan to move their commencement ceremony to a later date in the year. Others, like Grambling State University, have decided to cancel their ceremonies altogether and mail degrees to students instead. In the wake of sudden commencement ceremony changes and cancellations, many students have taken to social media to express their disappointment.