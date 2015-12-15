Raise your hand if your work bathroom has a power outlet. Nobody? Now, close your eyes and think about the plug situation in your childhood bedroom. They're nowhere near a mirror, are they? Even if you happen to be blessed with a Kylie-esque setup everywhere you travel, there are still dozens of reasons it's the perfect time to consider going wireless with your hair tools.
But before you scoff at the idea, let us assure you that a lot has changed since you last tried one. While there's still a time and place for butane-powered curling irons (they're incredibly budget-friendly and great for backpacking or camping), there is an entirely new crop of stylers that you can charge just like a cell phone — in your car or plugged into a wall — or in their own charging docks, similar to how you'd power up a Clarisonic. And they actually work really well.
Will they completely replace your go-to hot tools? Probably not, as they're often more compact and most do need to charge between uses, but they will allow for styling sans outlet. So, are you ready to stop fighting for bathroom time at your parents' house over the holidays? Can you prepare yourself to be able to smooth your frizz or touch up your waves before going straight from work to a holiday party? We hope so — because the future is here, and it's perfectly coiffed.
