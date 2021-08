I Dyed My Curly Hair Sun-Kissed Copper — & It Looks So Good

Because Robinson wants a natural, brown-red highlight and is committed to maintaining the integrity of her curls, Ghattas skips the bleach altogether. Instead, she gives Robinson a dry cut that's more of a dusting , then simply paints the hair with the copper dye, adds foils, and leaves it to process for a few minutes. "The chemistry of coloring curly hair is the same as if you were coloring straight hair," Ghattas explains. "It's really nothing to be afraid of."