London is home to a strong set of uniquely diverse accommodations: You'll be able to find funky boutique concepts coexisting with centuries-old Grand Dames, and that selection continues to expand by the day.
Many hotels have done a outstanding job of distilling the British capital's rich history and stylistic flair into their designs, but a few of them stands out from the pack when it comes to social media potential. Ahead, we've rounded up seven unique hotel rooms that will guarantee you likes aplenty.