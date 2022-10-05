You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured in this slideshow without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Perhaps it's the color-coordinated display of hangers or the abundance of huge plastic storage bins, but The Container Store feels like a home shopping sanctuary for refined adults. Inspired by the retailer's sleek and minimalist styling, we often leave the store feeling ready to hunker down, tidy up, and get rid of things that don't spark joy.
Given the sheer amount of designer storage units and homewares that are available, the products aren't always cheap. But the sleek design — and well-thought-out features — are worth every extra penny. We've dug through The Container Store's massive online inventory to find the best picks for storage in all your important living spaces. Click through for 13 magical space savers, including shoe storage, under-bed storage, jewelry organizers, and much, much more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.