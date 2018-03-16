Congresswoman Louise Slaughter Dies At 88

The amazing, sharp-tongued yet charming and brilliant former Chair of the Rules Committee, @RepLouise has left us. She died with her boots on. I was so lucky to call her my friend and colleague. Her quick wit and Southern drawl were irresistible.— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) March 16, 2018
Mourning the loss of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter today. Louise was a trailblazer who paved the way for so many other women in Congress. As the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee, she was a force in our fight for women and working families. She will be missed.— Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) March 16, 2018
You could not find a sharper mind than Louise Slaughter. She was a truly great leader and I was honored to serve alongside her. Louise was a pioneer and a tireless voice for women. She will be missed by so many.— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) March 16, 2018
Very sad to hear of the passing of Rep. Louise Slaughter. My heart and prayers go out to her loved ones. She fought for what she believed in and I always enjoyed our spirited debates. She will be missed here in Congress.— Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) March 16, 2018
It was my great privilege to serve with Rep. @LouiseSlaughter and to benefit from her friendship and wise counsel for 30 years. Her loss will be deeply felt. May it be a comfort to her family to know that so many around the country mourn with them. https://t.co/sUHsrpPaLA pic.twitter.com/jb0xSl9FNm— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 16, 2018