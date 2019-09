My beauty routine is pretty sparse: a little mascara here, a dash of concealer there, and Aquaphor on my lips. Maybe a fun lip color if I'm feeling up for it. (Or, you know, in a video discussing beauty products, like I'm wearing above.) However, there's one tool I've learned to use and stand by wholeheartedly: the Beautyblender. This egg-shaped wonder has made my morning makeup routine incredibly easy, whether I am applying foundation, concealer, highlighter, blush, or anything else. It's truly one of those holy grail items that I'd highly recommend investing in if you haven't already. So why the heck would you want to replace it with a common contraceptive? You got me.