9:30 a.m. — Well. This is unexpected and bad. It turns out last night I left my light on in my car. And since my car is very bad and old, the battery died to the point where my fob won't unlock it. The key to my door is broken because again, my car is bad and old. My commute is short, so I don't really think about how bad my car is until stuff like this happens. I can't get in, even though I break two metal hangers trying to get in through the window. I finally give up and call a locksmith. I know all locksmiths are expensive scams and to ask for a price upfront due to a recent podcast I listened to... but I don't do that because I'm in a panic. I wait 20 minutes for the technician to show up. He has my car door open in five minutes. I get charged $180 for the interaction. UGHHHHH. I'm also now very late to work, which just sets my whole day back. I end up working through lunch to catch up. $180