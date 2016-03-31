30 Heels That Are Actually Comfortable

Fortunately for our feet, we're living in a time when sneakers are considered just as chic, sexy, or even office-acceptable as a pair of heels. But flat shoes having a moment doesn't mean heels are obsolete. Of course, if we're even considering leaving our beloved kicks at home for a night out in some 4-inchers, comfort is key. There are some easy-to-spot style cues that will help you avoid the pain that tends to come with wearing sky-high shoes: We're talking chunky heels, ankle straps, comfort soles, and platforms, to name a few. And since it's spring, look to open-toe stunners that won't leave you with sore soles or cut up ankles. Click on to shop 30 of our favorite, comfort-guaranteed picks that might just have you ditching your trainers for good (or, at least, until next winter rolls around).
