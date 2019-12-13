Do you save every neon eyeliner post you scroll past on IG? Do your makeup wipes resemble modern art after one swipe across your lids? Have you forgotten what no-makeup makeup even looks like? If you've said yes to any or all of these questions, you've probably caught the latest bug sweeping the beauty industry: bright, colorful eye makeup for every possible occasion. The (highly contagious) beauty trend is reminding us just how fun makeup can be — and letting us flex our creative muscles in tons of new ways.
Whether you're curious to try the trend for yourself and don't know where to begin or you rock a rainbow-ombré smoky eye every other day, we've rounded up the best multi-color eyeshadow palettes for you to use to dress up your lids to your heart's content. Ahead, six editor-approved palettes — all available at Target — for every level of beauty enthusiast, entry-level to expert.