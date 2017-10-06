11 Reminders For People Going To College With A Mental Illness

Starting college is both an exciting and challenging experience, so it’s normal to feel apprehensive about what college life will have in store. If you’re someone living with a mental illness, this transition can feel especially daunting. Not only are you starting a new journey, but you might need extra help and adjustments other students don’t need to think about. And that is totally okay. There’s no “right” way to do college, and although it can be challenging, it’s not impossible to make it through.
The important thing to know is that you’re not alone in this. The Mighty asked their mental health community what tips they would give a student entering college with a mental illness, and then added some of their own.
This story was originally published on The Mighty, a platform for people facing health challenges to share their stories and connect.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.